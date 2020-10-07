[WATCH] Grech tries to get Delia and Azzopardi to make up and play nice

Grech tries to get Delia and Azzopardi to make up and play nice

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said he is attempting to bring his predecessor Adrian Delia and his unstinting critic, Jason Azzopardi, together in a bid to bring about reconciliation.

“I have already started the process as from yesterday. I will continue to work so everyone can understand that we are one party which under my guidance must be a family,” he said.

On Tuesday, Delia warned Azzopardi on Facebook to stop trying to drive a wedge between him and Grech. “Hon. Azzopardi, if you think you can drive a wedge between me and our leader Dr Bernard Grech, you shall fail. The damage you continue doing to the PN can be seen by everyone. Stop inventing things about me, stop lying,” Delia said.

Delia was responding to an earlier post in which Azzopardi said Abela’s brash attitude towards Grech contrasted with his behaviour towards Delia.

Azzopardi claimed Delia had meetings with PM Robert Abela at Castille over the summer, prompting him to ask the question on why the sudden change in attitude from the PM’s side.

Asked about the online exchange, Grech first chose to quote the President on how social media must be used responsibly by MPs. “I will not allow anyone to use their position to attack others, or defend themselves by attacking others online.”

Having been told that he had not answered MaltaToday’s questions, regarding the hostility between the two PN MPs, Grech said that rather than using social media, he had instead started the reconciliation process between the two.