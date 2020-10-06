Adrian Delia warns Jason Azzopardi to stop lying about him

Adrian Delia has warned fellow MP Jason Azzopardi “to stop lying” about him in a terse Facebook post on Tuesday.

The former Nationalist Party leader was responding to an earlier Facebook post by Azzopardi, in which he called out the Prime Minister for refusing to meet Bernard Grech at Castille.

In his post on Tuesday morning, Azzopardi said Robert Abela’s brash attitude towards Grech contrasted with his behaviour towards Delia. Azzopardi claimed that the Prime Minister had several meetings in Castille with Delia over the summer, asking what prompted the change in attitude. "You do not need to answer, we know why?" Azzopardi ended his pointed remark.

Hsieb tal-jum. Jekk, skond kliem Abela, biex il-Kap tal-Oppozizzjoni l-gdid jidhol Kastilja ghandu jkun rebah... Posted by Jason Azzopardi on Monday, 5 October 2020

Onor. Azzopardi, jekk mingħalik se tipprova ġġellidni mal-Kap tagħna Dr Bernard Grech se jfallilek. Il-ħsara li tibqa'... Posted by Adrian Delia on Tuesday, 6 October 2020

But Azzopardi’s comment did not go down well with his former leader.

“Hon. Azzopardi, if you think you can drive a wedge between me and our leader Dr Bernard Grech, you shall fail. The damage you continue doing to the PN can be seen by everyone. Stop inventing things about me, stop lying. And if you want to scrutinise people, you should start with yourself,” Delia said in a Facebook outburst on Tuesday evening.

The exchange came on the day that Grech took his seat in parliament. Delia seconded the motion presented by the Prime Minister to co-opt Grech as an MP.

It is normal procedure for a co-option motion to be presented by the Prime Minister.