64 new cases of COVID-19, as family clusters increase

Malta has registered 64 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 19 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 581.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the 68 cases discovered yesterday, 15 were family members of previously known cases, three are contacts of positive work colleagues, seven were direct contacts of other positive cases, one was from social gatherings, two were from the Paceville clusters and two were imported.

No details on the other cases from yesterday were given.

2,491 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 272,579 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 3,506 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March, including 41 deaths.