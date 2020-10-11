menu

President in isolation as staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Despite testing negative in a routine swab test, the President and Mrs Vella will be self-isolating for a week

nicole_meilak
11 October 2020, 9:19am
by Nicole Meilak

A member of the President's palace staff has tested positive for COVID-19, with President George Vella self-isolating as a safety precaution. 

While the President and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 in a routine swab test yesterday morning, they will be self-isolating for one week as a safety precaution.

The President's scheduled engagements for the week have as a result been postponed.

The news comes on the same day that Malta registered 100 new cases of COVID-19 overnight - one of the highest tallies recorded second only to the 106 new cases registered on September 16. 

More COVID-19 statistics will be released later today.

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
