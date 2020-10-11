President in isolation as staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the President's palace staff has tested positive for COVID-19, with President George Vella self-isolating as a safety precaution.

While the President and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 in a routine swab test yesterday morning, they will be self-isolating for one week as a safety precaution.

The President's scheduled engagements for the week have as a result been postponed.

The news comes on the same day that Malta registered 100 new cases of COVID-19 overnight - one of the highest tallies recorded second only to the 106 new cases registered on September 16.

More COVID-19 statistics will be released later today.