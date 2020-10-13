Paola square paving collapsing two years after completion of €3m project

An overhaul of Paola’s main square that was completed two years ago is peppered with defects, according to a report commissioned by the council.

The works undertaken by the central government re-dimensioned Pjazza Antoine de Paul by shifting traffic on one side, creating more open space. The project was plagued by controversy over the uprooting of trees that characterised the original square.

Il-Kunsill Lokali Paola ppreżenta rapport tan-nuqqasijiet marbuta mal-proġett tal-Pjazza u li fost l-oħrajn jinkludu dan... Posted by Darren Lynch on Monday, 12 October 2020

But now, just two years down the line, a report commissioned by the Paola council has flagged some serious problems, including the fact that parts of the square are collapsing.

Paola deputy mayor Darren Lynch flagged five major issues from the report in a Facebook post.

He said the lighting system at the top part of the square was not functional because the wiring was not in place. The wiring for the zebra crossing has not been installed, both ground fountains in the square are not operating because the reservoirs that feed them do not store water, and the benches are already rusty.

Lynch said that in view of these failures, the council was pressuring the Consultative Council for the South to ensure that the contractor and architect responsible for the project, Chris Mintoff, fix the problems flagged in the report.

A meeting with the contractor has been scheduled.

The works cost €3 million and were inaugurated in July 2018 by then prime minister Joseph Muscat.