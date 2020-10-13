71-year-old man is 44th victim of COVID-19

A 71-year-old man who died at Mater Dei Hospital overnight is Malta’s 44th victim of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The case is somewhat of a mystery since the elderly man first tested positive for COVID-19 on 21 September but over the past few days tested negative despite still exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

Given the symptoms, the health authorities continued to consider this an active COVID-19 case, the ministry said.

The man was first admitted to Mater Dei on 8 September and was suffering from other health conditions.

Malta has until Monday registered 3,844 cases of COVID-19, including 44 deaths. The number of active cases went above the 800 mark yesterday.

The Health Ministry emphasised the use of face masks, proper and regular handwashing and social distancing.