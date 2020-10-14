Surge in COVID-19 cases worries schools, union

Independent schools are concerned over a significant surge in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks and are calling on the government to introduce stricter measures.

The Independent Schools Association said that all private schools opened their doors for students but some had already experienced COVID-19 cases imported from outside the school.

“We have dealt with these promptly, professionally and with great efficacy,” the association said as it warned that if schools are to remain open, people must do their utmost to follow safety and hygiene regulations.

“The ISA wishes to express its concern that the number of COVID positive cases have shot up in worrisome numbers during the past few days… the ISA exhorts the powers that be to make sure that stricter measures are put in place if the rate of local transmission continues unabated,” the association said.

It said stricter measures to control community spread of coronavirus is the only way of ensuring that schools can remain physically open.

UPE wants all schools closed

Meanwhile, in a statement released today, the Union of Professional Educators called for the closure of schools and shifting of learning onto online platforms.

“The UPE understands that during extraordinary circumstances, drastic actions need to be taken rather than ignoring the effects of the pandemic,” it said as it warned that the number of teachers on quarantine or sick leave or unable to be present in classrooms because they are vulnerable, has “decimated” the workforce.

This situation has made some schools challenging to manage because of the vacant classes, the UPE said.

All students back to school

Today marks the last day of a week-long staggered re-entry of students in State and church schools.

In a statement this morning, the Education Ministry said 33,361 students were enrolled in State schools from Kinder to Form 5, and another 22,374 students were enrolled in non-State schools.

Schools have had to implement strict safety protocols to mitigate the risk of virus transmission.