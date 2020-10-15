Chris Soler is Malta’s second State Advocate

Lawyer Chris Soler has been appointed with immediate effect State Advocate after being selected for the job by an independent commission.

Soler will be Malta’s second State Advocate after his predecessor, Victoria Buttigieg was appointed Attorney General last month.

The office of the State Advocate was created last year after the functions of the AG were split. The State Advocate acts as government’s chief legal advisor and represents the State in legal proceedings.

Soler was selected by a commission composed of chief justice emeritus Joseph Azzopardi, and retired judges Lawrence Quintano and Antonio Mizzi.

An earlier call for the post drew no applicants and was re-issued.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis welcomed Soler's appointment.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis welcomed Soler's appointment, saying "Congrats to Dr Chris Soler for being appointed as State Advocate by an independent commission made up of three retired judges after a transparent selection and competitive process. Looking forward to working together in the interest of our nation."

Soler obtained his warrant in 2000 and for the past 20 years has practiced criminal law and lectured about it at the University of Malta.

He also served as chairperson on the Refugee Appeals Board.