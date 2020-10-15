Clyde Caruana touted for co-option to parliament

Clyde Caruana, the economist who heads the Prime Minister’s secretariat, is being touted for co-option to parliament, MaltaToday has learnt.

Caruana is expected to join MEP Miriam Dalli as Labour’s two new MPs, taking the seats vacated by Joseph Muscat and Etienne Grech.

Senior government sources said both are expected to be given a Cabinet post in a reshuffle that Robert Abela is expected to make in the coming weeks.

The sources said that Abela opted for a technocrat to strengthen government’s team at a time when the economy and public finances are taking a battering as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caruana had fronted the COVID recovery package that was unveiled at the start of summer in briefings with journalists.

Caruana was appointed head of the JobsPlus agency when Labour came to power in 2013 and was responsible for drawing up the free childcare system unveiled a year later.

Prior to the 2013 election, Caruana helped author a jobs proposal by the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin, which the major political parties signed up to.

Caruana was also Labour’s mayor of Żabbar between 2006 and 2009.

He was made head of Abela’s secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister in January, taking up the role previously occupied by the disgraced Keith Schembri.

His transition into parliament will open up a post at Castille for the powerful post of head of secretariat.

