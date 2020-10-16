AD+PD is new name for merger between Alternattiva and Partit Demokratiku

Malta’s two smallest political parties will formally merge to form AD+PD under the chairmanship of Carmel Cacopardo.

Alternattiva Demokratika and Partit Demokratiku will formalise the merger tomorrow during a general meeting in which members will be asked to approve the statute and executive committee.

AD’s incumbent chairperson will remain leader of the new entity that has been called AD+PD.

The party has ecological and progressive values and will form part of the European Green Party, a continuation of AD’s longstanding membership. It will contest local, national and European elections.

The party’s proposed executive sees Cacopardo as chairperson, and Mario Mallia and Mark Zerafa as deputy chairs.

AD’s longstanding secretary general Ralph Cassar will retain the same role and will be flanked by two deputies – Luke Caruana and Melissa Bagley.

PD’s public relations officer Marcus Lauri will retain the same role.

Anna Azzopardi will be international secretary and Carmel Axiak treasurer.

The executive also includes several members: Duncan Bonnici, Martina Caruana, Sandra Gauci, Donal Kelly, Jamie Mercieca, Matthew Mizzi and Mina Tolu.

Both AD and PD have done miserably in polls, obtaining 0.9% and 0.3% respectively in the last MaltaToday survey.

In the last general election, AD received 2,564 votes across Malta and Gozo, or 0.8%.

The PD fielded candidates on the Nationalist Party’s ticket as part of the Forza Nazzjonali coalition. The party’s candidates, running with the label Tal-Oranġjo to distinguish them for PN candidates, collectively obtained 4,826 votes, or 1.6%.

PD managed to elect Marlene Farrugia and Godfrey Farrugia, who subsequently resigned from the party and now sit as independent MPs in parliament.