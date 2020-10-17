menu

COVID-19 infections double with record 204 cases

COVID-19 update for 17 October | 204 new cases, 42 recoveries • 1,257 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,885 • Medical associations warn of catastrophic consequences if rise in numbers continues unchecked

matthew_agius
17 October 2020, 12:37pm
by Matthew Agius
Malta continues to experience an exponential rise in COVID-19 infections, creating pressure on public health's case investigation and contact tracing teams
Malta continues to experience an exponential rise in COVID-19 infections, creating pressure on public health's case investigation and contact tracing teams

COVID-19 cases continue to surge as the number of new cases reached 204 in the past 24 hours, breaking the previous record, set yesterday, of 122.

Over the past 7 days, Malta has registered an increase in cases of 805 - the highest weekly increase ever, at 21%.

At noon today, the number of active cases stood at 1,257. 42 people recovered from the disease yesterday.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 17•10•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Saturday, 17 October 2020

Yesterday’s cases included 32 family members of previously known cases, 6 cases of contact with positive work colleagues, 5 from Paceville, 7 from direct  contact with other positive cases and 2 imported cases.

The record numbers come as nurses union MUMN warned of catastrophic consequences if the uptick in cases continued to gather pace. Doctors’ association MAM also warned that proper enforcement of measures to contain the spread of the virus was needed.

READ ALSO: Bars, każini to close at 11pm, facemasks must be worn everywhere

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in National
‘We speak with one voice’, says Cacopardo of new AD+PD formation
National

‘We speak with one voice’, says Cacopardo of new AD+PD formation
Matthew Agius
Robert Abela co-opts chief aide Clyde Caruana, MEP Miriam Dalli to Parliament
National

Robert Abela co-opts chief aide Clyde Caruana, MEP Miriam Dalli to Parliament
Matthew Vella
COVID-19 crisis: Malta Union of Teachers wants discussions on school closure protocols
National

COVID-19 crisis: Malta Union of Teachers wants discussions on school closure protocols
Matthew Agius
COVID-19 infections double with record 204 cases
National

COVID-19 infections double with record 204 cases
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.