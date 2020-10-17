COVID-19 infections double with record 204 cases

COVID-19 cases continue to surge as the number of new cases reached 204 in the past 24 hours, breaking the previous record, set yesterday, of 122.

Over the past 7 days, Malta has registered an increase in cases of 805 - the highest weekly increase ever, at 21%.

At noon today, the number of active cases stood at 1,257. 42 people recovered from the disease yesterday.

Yesterday’s cases included 32 family members of previously known cases, 6 cases of contact with positive work colleagues, 5 from Paceville, 7 from direct contact with other positive cases and 2 imported cases.

The record numbers come as nurses union MUMN warned of catastrophic consequences if the uptick in cases continued to gather pace. Doctors’ association MAM also warned that proper enforcement of measures to contain the spread of the virus was needed.

