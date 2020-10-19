menu

109 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

COVID-19 update for 19 October | 109 new cases, six recoveries • 1,450 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,561 • Cases still being investigated

laura_calleja
19 October 2020, 12:35pm
by Laura Calleja

Malta has registered 109 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were six recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,450.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 19•10•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Monday, October 19, 2020

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 40 were family members of previously known cases, 17 were contacts of positive work colleagues, seven were direct contacts of positive cases, six were from social gatherings with other positive cases and two were imported.  

2,561 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 300,326 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 4,737 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March, including 45 deaths.

More in National
Clyde Caruana and Miriam Dalli co-opted into parliament
National

Clyde Caruana and Miriam Dalli co-opted into parliament
Karl Azzopardi
Repubblika objects to lack of NGO representation in constitutional reform in letter to President
National

Repubblika objects to lack of NGO representation in constitutional reform in letter to President
Nicole Meilak
Government proposes increase in retirement age for judges and magistrates
National

Government proposes increase in retirement age for judges and magistrates
Karl Azzopardi
COVID-19 decisions should be taken by health professionals not politicians, Grech tells Charmaine Gauci
National

COVID-19 decisions should be taken by health professionals not politicians, Grech tells Charmaine Gauci
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.