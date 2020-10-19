109 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

Malta has registered 109 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were six recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,450.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 19•10•2020

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 40 were family members of previously known cases, 17 were contacts of positive work colleagues, seven were direct contacts of positive cases, six were from social gatherings with other positive cases and two were imported.

2,561 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 300,326 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 4,737 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March, including 45 deaths.