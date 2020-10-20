Edward Scicluna evades question over his future as finance minister

Edward Scicluna has shunned questions over his future, insisting it is up to the Prime Minister to decide whether he stays on as finance minister.

Scicluna would not say whether yesterday’s budget was his last. “I will not answer. That is the Prime Minister’s prerogative,” he said at a press conference with Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne on Tuesday.

MaltaToday reported Labour insiders on Sunday saying that Scicluna will be stepping down from minister after the budget, making way for Clyde Caruana, a former chief aide to Robert Abela, who was co-opted to parliament yesterday.

Abela refused to answer the same question yesterday after the budget, reserving words of praise for Scicluna.

The Prime Minister is expected to carry out a reshuffle in the coming weeks and the change in guard at Maison Demandols, where the Finance Ministry is situated, is likely to happen then.

Scicluna is credited with turning around public finances and presiding over unprecedented economic growth over the past few years. However, he also came underfire after regulatory institutions within his remit were found wanting by European good governance watchdogs.

Apart from Caruana, the Labour Party yesterday also co-opted MEP Miriam Dalli to the national parliament. Both MPs were choices made by Abela and are expected to be included in Cabinet.

