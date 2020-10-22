menu

Rabat elderly woman dies in house fire

A 74-year-old woman lost her life on Thursday after her house went up in flames

kurt_sansone
22 October 2020, 9:44am
by Kurt Sansone
The elderly woman was certified dead on site (Photo: Police)
A 74-year-old woman died in a fire that engulfed her house in Rabat on Thursday morning, the police said.

The incident happened at around 5:45am when district police were called on site at Triq San Patrizju. The Civil Protection Department was also on site.

A medical team certified the woman dead on site.

Duty magistrate Victor Axiaq is conducting an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
