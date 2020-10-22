Rabat elderly woman dies in house fire
A 74-year-old woman lost her life on Thursday after her house went up in flames
A 74-year-old woman died in a fire that engulfed her house in Rabat on Thursday morning, the police said.
The incident happened at around 5:45am when district police were called on site at Triq San Patrizju. The Civil Protection Department was also on site.
A medical team certified the woman dead on site.
Duty magistrate Victor Axiaq is conducting an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.
