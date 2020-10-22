Two new COVID-19 deaths

Two persons aged 72 and 82 have died from COVID-19, authorities confirmed.

The 72-year-old was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 26 September, and was confirmed positive for the virus on 5 October. She was kept at Mater Dei for further treatment and died yesterday night.

In the second case, the 82-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on the 12 October. He was admitted to Mater Dei on October 13 and was transferred to St Thomas Hospital last Friday.

As his condition worsened he was yesterday transferred back to Mater Dei, where he passed away later on in the evening.

Health authorities say that both persons had other underlying health conditions.

The health ministry expresses their condolences to the families of the victims, and continue to urge people to follow health guidelines, including the use of masks everywhere.

Since the start of the outbreak in Malta there have been 49 deaths related to COVID-19.