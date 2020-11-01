Lorna Vassallo submits nomination for MEP casual election

Lorna Vassallo has submitted her nomination for the casual election to fill the European Parliamentary seat vacated by Miriam Dalli.

Dalli was elected into Malta’s parliament after none of the Labour candidates on the 2nd District submitted their nomination to contest the casual election made necessary by Joseph Muscat’s resignation.

Former Sliema mayor Cyrus Engerer is best placed to take Dalli’s seat, having inherited 2,200 votes from Dalli when she got elected on the first count in last year’s European election and was the last Labour candidate to be eliminated.

These factors, coupled with his surname, which puts him directly below Dalli on the ballot sheet, place Engerer as the favourite to clinch her seat in a casual election.

The casual election will take place at the Naxxar counting hall on Thursday.

Censu Galea, Jason Zammit submit 13th district nomination

Nationalist Party General Council President Censu Galea has submitted his nomination to fill the 13th district parliamentary seat vacated by Frederick Azzopardi following his untimely death last month.

Candidate Jason Zammit also filed his nomination.

The casual election will also take place at the Naxxar counting hall on Thursday.

