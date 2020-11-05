Budget boost for Malta Security Council bid

Malta’s campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council in 2023 is expected to step up a gear next year with a budget allocation of €250,000.

Malta is a candidate for one of two non-permanent seats up for grabs in the Western European and Other Regions group for the period 2023-2024.

The vote at the UN takes place in June 2022 and so far, only Malta and Switzerland have put forward their bids for the two vacancies.

The Security Council is made up of five permanent members – the US, UK, France, Russia and China – and 10 rotating members elected from various regional groups for two-year terms. Each member has a vote but the permanent members have veto powers.

Malta was a member of the UNSC only once in the period 1983-1984. Four decades later Malta is again eyeing a seat on the important UN body with a campaign focussed on security, sustainability and solidarity.

The priority areas will be oceans and climate, children in armed conflict, women, peace and security, and literacy

The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security and under the UN charter all member states are obliged to comply with its decisions.

It is the body that authorises the use of force to maintain or restore international peace and security.

“Although we have just launched our logo and campaign priorities, there is another election for five UNSC seats next June, and Malta’s election campaign is timed to come fully into force only after that,” the foreign ministry said.

Malta’s Permanent Mission in New York has taken on a number of leadership roles within the UN to raise the country’s profile, including the vice presidency of the 74th UN General Assembly and the chair of the Western European and Other Group meeting in December. Malta is also co-chair of the Group of Friends of the Reintegration of Former Child Soldiers.

“While it is early days, indications are good that our candidature, after gaining the necessary support from WEOG, will then assure a two-thirds majority vote in order to be elected to the UN Security Council,” the ministry spokesperson said.

There are 193 UN member states and Malta will need to obtain the support of 127 coun-tries.

But Malta’s election campaign will not involve “many expensive social events like concerts and receptions” but will focus on issues.

“Within the UN system, Malta is considered a principled nation with an excellent record in areas such as oceans, climate, gender issues and children in armed conflict,” the spokes-person said.

Apart from the Security Council campaign money allocated in the Budget, the government will also be investing in the purchase of a new embassy premises in New York and the team there will be increased gradually over the next year, the ministry said.

The logo used for Malta’s election campaign was designed by MCAST design student Andrea Camilleri, who won a competition organised by the ministry.