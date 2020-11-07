COVID-19 patient dies overnight, bringing total to 74

One man has died and 146 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Earlier today, the health department announced that a 92 year old man was the latest victim of the disease. 74 Covid-19 patients have died and 5000 people have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Information released bya the Health Ministry shows that there were 168 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,965.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from those reported yesterday, 19 were family members of known cases, 17 were work colleagues, 11 were direct contact cases and 7 were contracted from social gatherings.