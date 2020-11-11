Three more COVID-19 deaths

Health authorities have confirmed that three more persons have died while positive for COVID-19.

The first case was an 81-year-old who tested positive for the virus on 3 November. He was being kept at Mater Dei Hospital.

In the second case, an 87-year-old was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 on 29 October and kept at the Good Samaritan long-term facility.

A 77-year-old was the third victim, having tested positive for the virus yesterday. All three died earlier today.

The health authorities extended their condolences to the families of the victims and urges the public to remain prudent and follow all health measures.