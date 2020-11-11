menu

Three more COVID-19 deaths

Two of the cases were being kept at Mater Dei, while the third died at the Good Samaritan facility

nicole_meilak
11 November 2020, 8:38pm
by Nicole Meilak

Health authorities have confirmed that three more persons have died while positive for COVID-19.

The first case was an 81-year-old who tested positive for the virus on 3 November. He was being kept at Mater Dei Hospital. 

In the second case, an 87-year-old was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 on 29 October and kept at the Good Samaritan long-term facility.

A 77-year-old was the third victim, having tested positive for the virus yesterday. All three died earlier today.

The health authorities extended their condolences to the families of the victims and urges the public to remain prudent and follow all health measures.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Mario Ellul appointed PN treasurer
National

Mario Ellul appointed PN treasurer
Nicole Meilak
Three more COVID-19 deaths
National

Three more COVID-19 deaths
Nicole Meilak
Updated | Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi under police interrogation
National

Updated | Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi under police interrogation
Matthew Vella / Kurt Sansone
Luxembourg and Germany added to coronavirus amber list
National

Luxembourg and Germany added to coronavirus amber list
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.