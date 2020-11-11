Mario Ellul appointed PN treasurer

The Nationalist Party has appointed Mario Ellul as treasurer of the party.

He will be replacing party deputy leader Robert Arrigo, who resigned last September.

As treasurer, he will form part of the executive council, administrative council, and general council. An accountant by trade, Ellul will be tasked with financial initiatives, including the planning and coordination of fundraising activities.

Ellul has been a member of the Nationalist Party for more than 25 years, having spent ten years as a PN councillor in his hometown Żurrieq.

He holds an ACCA qualification and is a member of the Malta Insitute of Accountants. He worked at the Central Bank of Malta, and spent ten years serving as a policy coordinator in two government ministries, eight of which in the Ministry of Finance.