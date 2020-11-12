COVID-19: 109 new cases, 108 recoveries

109 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, health authorities confirmed.

With 108 recoveries, and three more COVID-19 deaths, total active cases now stand at 2,079.

From yesterday's cases, 14 were family members of previously known cases, three were contacts of positive work colleagues, and five cases were direct contacts with positive cases.

Since the start of the pandemic Malta has seen 7,646 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,479 total recoveries. A total of 374,019 swabs have been carried out since the first local outbreak.

