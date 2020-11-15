Coronavirus deaths reach 98

A 64-year-old man is the latest victim of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said, bringing the virus death toll to 98.

The death was announced on Sunday night but the man died at Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, according to the ministry.

The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on 1 November.

On Sunday, Malta registered 117 new cases of coronavirus and 63 recoveries. There are currently 2,172 active cases.

The ministry reiterated its appeal for people to wash their hands often, maintain social distance and use face masks.