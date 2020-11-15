menu

Coronavirus deaths reach 98

A 64-year-old man is the 98th victim of COVID-19

kurt_sansone
15 November 2020, 11:42pm
by Kurt Sansone
The 64-year-old man died at Mater Dei Hospital
A 64-year-old man is the latest victim of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said, bringing the virus death toll to 98.

The death was announced on Sunday night but the man died at Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, according to the ministry.

The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on 1 November.

On Sunday, Malta registered 117 new cases of coronavirus and 63 recoveries. There are currently 2,172 active cases.

The ministry reiterated its appeal for people to wash their hands often, maintain social distance and use face masks.

