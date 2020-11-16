Protest banners across Malta recall Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination

Civil society group Occupy Justice has put up 16 banners in various locations, to commemorate 37 months after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a statement late last night, the pressure group said it was shocked at the revelations coming out from the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, one year since it took to the streets in protest, forcing the resignation of Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, and Keith Schembri

"Since then we have witnessed the forced resignation of former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and the retirement of disgraced former attorney general Peter Grech. And yet, one year on we are still waiting for answers while we are shocked at the revelations emerging from the public inquiry," the NGO said.

The 16 banners across Malta are there to "remind the powers-that-be that we are not going anywhere," Occupy Justice said.

The banners call out politicians who have resigned, as well as sitting ministers, "who have yet to assume any political responsibility for turning a blind eye to blatant corrupt practices".

The NGO called out politicians who choose to live "in denial".

Among them, is a banner which highlights Prime Minister Robert Abela’s aversion to wearing a face mask, disregarding the most basic of COVID-19 regulations.

"This reflects the complete absence of responsibility and arrogant sense of impunity that permeates the government, which his ministers have very much admitted to in the inquiry," the NGO said.

The NGO said while it cannot take to the streets because of the pandemic, it reiterated that anybody directly or indirectly involved in creating the climate that led to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia should be brought to justice, calling "for the whole truth to emerge".