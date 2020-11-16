menu

[WATCH] Prime Minister expects MPs to observe ethics code on gifts received from business

The Prime Minister weighs in on the controversy sparked by revelations that Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi took freebies from the Tumas Group

nicole_meilak
16 November 2020, 12:39pm
by Nicole Meilak
Prime Minister Robert Abela says gift-giving by business to MPs is regulated by the code of ethics and he expects Labour MPs to abide by the rules
Prime Minister Robert Abela says gift-giving by business to MPs is regulated by the code of ethics and he expects Labour MPs to abide by the rules

Robert Abela expects Labour MPs to observe the code of ethics for parliamentarians and declare all gifts they received personally.

The Prime Minister’s comment comes on the back of the latest controversy involving Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi who benefitted from freebies from the Tumas Group.

In the wake of the revelations involving Azzopardi, Opposition leader Bernard Grech asked all his MPs to declare what gifts they may have received from business leaders.

Asked whether he would be doing the same with Labour MPs, Abela said the matter was already regulated by the code of ethics for MPs.

"If someone had to declare an accepted gift and failed to do so, naturally they are in breach of the code," he warned.

"The code is also clear that no member should receive gifts that can in any way conflict with their role as lawmakers," he said.

Gift-giving between big business and politicians took centre-stage after sister newspaper Illum revealed last week that PN MP Jason Azzopardi had a three-day stay at the Tel Aviv Hilton Hotel in Israel financed by the Tumas Group in 2017.

In a second instalment yesterday, the newspaper revealed that Azzopardi benefited from free hotel services at the Hilton during his 2008 election campaign and made use of various services at the Excelsior Hotel for free.

READ ALSO: Jason Azzopardi made use of free Hilton services during 2008 election campaign

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Bedingfield joins Opposition in wishing Metsola well: ‘We hope she uses role for good of Malta’
National

Bedingfield joins Opposition in wishing Metsola well: ‘We hope she uses role for good of Malta’
Kurt Sansone
Malta Public Transport announces contactless payment on busy routes
National

Malta Public Transport announces contactless payment on busy routes
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Robert Abela snubs Metsola, MEP hits back: ‘He is too weak, too insecure, too blinkered’
National

[WATCH] Robert Abela snubs Metsola, MEP hits back: ‘He is too weak, too insecure, too blinkered’
Nicole Meilak
New pedestrian bridge connecting Corradino and Paola inaugurated by PM
National

New pedestrian bridge connecting Corradino and Paola inaugurated by PM
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.