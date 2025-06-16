menu

Dale Cachia replaces Justin Haber on Floriana council

16 June 2025, 12:04pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Dale Cachia is the new Floriana councillor (Photo: Facebook)
Dale Cachia has been elected to the Floriana local council following the resignation of Justin Haber.

The casual election was held on Monday.

In a short Facebook post, Cachia thanked those who supported and believed in him. 

Haber resigned from the Floriana council after he was found guilty of threatening to behead his sister by Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella.

MaltaToday is also informed the party is aware of another criminal case involving Haber of which details cannot be reported on court order. Proceedings are still ongoing.

Sources within the party said high-ranking officials have only recently been made aware of the proceedings.

