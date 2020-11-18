Independent schools get €4.5 million government injection to cover COVID-19 expenses

Independent schools will be receiving a one-time sum of €4.5 million from government to cover extraordinary expenses incurred because of COVID-19.

The injection will help cover the capital and operational expenditure incurred by independent schools to be able to open their doors for students with coronavirus mitigation measures in place.

The Independent Schools Association said in a statement that it was officially notified that the government has decided to allocate the sum as a onetime payment.

The association thanked Prime Minister Robert Abela, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and Education Minister Owen Bonnici for their support.

The ISA said that last August it commissioned PWC, an audit firm, to quantify the costs incurred by independent schools to satisfy the guidelines issued by the health authorities for the re-opening of schools. The report was passed on to the government a month later.

“The ISA is committed to continue collaborating with the education authorities in the best interest of all the stakeholders in the educational landscape of Malta,” the ISA said.

The statement was signed by the heads of St Catherine High School, Chiswick House School & St Martin’s College, San Andrea School, St Michael School and St Michael Foundation, San Anton School, St Edward’s College and Thi Lakin School.