Independent schools get €4.5 million government injection to cover COVID-19 expenses

kurt_sansone
18 November 2020, 5:04pm
by Kurt Sansone
Independent schools had commissioned auditors PWC to quantify costs incurred to be able to reopen safely for students. (Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina/San Anton School)
Independent schools will be receiving a one-time sum of €4.5 million from government to cover extraordinary expenses incurred because of COVID-19.

The injection will help cover the capital and operational expenditure incurred by independent schools to be able to open their doors for students with coronavirus mitigation measures in place.

The Independent Schools Association said in a statement that it was officially notified that the government has decided to allocate the sum as a onetime payment.

The association thanked Prime Minister Robert Abela, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and Education Minister Owen Bonnici for their support.

The ISA said that last August it commissioned PWC, an audit firm, to quantify the costs incurred by independent schools to satisfy the guidelines issued by the health authorities for the re-opening of schools. The report was passed on to the government a month later.

“The ISA is committed to continue collaborating with the education authorities in the best interest of all the stakeholders in the educational landscape of Malta,” the ISA said.

The statement was signed by the heads of St Catherine High School, Chiswick House School & St Martin’s College, San Andrea School, St Michael School and St Michael Foundation, San Anton School, St Edward’s College and Thi Lakin School. 

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
