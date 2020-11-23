Vigil planned for missing foster child

A vigil will be held on Monday evening for a seven-year-old foster child from Vittoriosa who was abducted and has been missing from the island for 44 days.

The vigil is being organised by Malta CAN, the Malta Children’s Associations Network, which is made up of 16 NGOs.

The girl was taken by the birth mother from the foster family, which have been looking after her since she was six months old.

The exact location of the child is still unknown, and her family fear she may be in danger.

MaltaCAN wants this case not to be forgotten and for the girl to be returned back to Malta.

The group urged everyone to unite to support the authorities to persevere in their efforts to find her, provide support to the family so they do not lose hope and send out a message that if any child is abducted everyone will join forces to find them.

“Let us be the activists for this child not to be abandoned. Let us show the importance of not giving up in the face of such adversity. Let us not lose hope! Let us unite in action and prayer for the safe return of this seven-year-old girl and so many other children who go missing across Europe each year,” MaltaCAN said.

The vigil starts with a mass at 6:30pm at the San Lawrenz Church in Vittoriosa.

Following Mass, candles will be placed outside the Church as a symbol of awareness and appeal for help to unite to find this missing girl.

READ MORE: Ministry confirms child under protection order left Malta illegally with mother

The organisers have appealed to those wanting to join them for the vigil to obey social distancing measures.