COVID-19: Four more deaths announced, 80 new cases registered today

Malta has registered 80 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 177 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 2,060

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 25 cases were family members of previously known cases, three were contacts of positive work colleagues and 10 were from direct contacts with other positive cases.

On Sunday two more persons died of COVID-19 bringing the death doll up to 113.

2,192 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 407,317 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 9,004 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.

Four COVID-19 deaths

Meanwhile health authorities have confirmed that four people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

In the first case, a 75-year-old man tested positive on 19 November and passed away last night at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second case is a 71-year-old man who was confirmed to be positive on 29 October. He died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

An 80-year-old man, the third case, tested positive on 11 November and died at Mater Dei Hospital earlier today.

In the fourth case, a 94-year-old man was confirmed as positive on 16 November and died earlier today at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility.

The health ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims and continues to appeal to the public that prevention measures are observed.