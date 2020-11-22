menu

Two more die of COVID-19 as deaths stand at 113

The victims, both male, died at Mater Dei Hospital

nicole_meilak
22 November 2020, 8:37pm
by Nicole Meilak

Health authorities have announced the deaths of two COVID-19 victims, aged 98 and 67.

The 98-year-old tested positive for the virus on 14 November and died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The 67-year-old was confirmed to be positive on 29 October, also dying at Mater Dei Hospital. 

Extending their condolences to the families of the victims, the health ministry further appeals for the public to observe prevention measures, including frequent hand-washing, social distancing, and use of masks to safeguard the health of the most vulnerable in society.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
