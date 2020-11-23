menu

New cabinet ministers sworn in

New ministers Clyde Caruna, Justyne Caruana, Miriam Dalli and Clayton Bartolo take oath after being handed their new ministerial portfolios

karl_azzopardi
23 November 2020, 4:01pm
by Karl Azzopardi
New ministers sworn into cabinet following last weekend’s reshuffle
New ministers sworn into cabinet following last weekend’s reshuffle

Newly appointed cabinet ministers were today sworn in following a cabinet reshuffle carried out over the weekend.

The newly appointed ministers were sworn in at San Anton Palace on Monday afternoon.

Former Disability minister Justyne Caruana has been made Minister for Education. Former Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy Clayton Bartolo has been sworn in as Tourism Minister.

Education minister Justyne Caruana
Education minister Justyne Caruana

Former European Parliament Member Miriam Dalli will be Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development.

Newly coopted MP Clyde Caruana will be heading the Finance Ministry, replacing MP Edward Scicluna.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana
Finance Minister Clyde Caruana

The cabinet reshuffle saw Silvio Parnis losing out on his parliamentary secretariat for the elderly, while former education minister Owen Bonnici was made minister of a new research and innovation ministry.

Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli
Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli

Julia Farrugia Portelli lost out on the tourism portfolio, instead made minister for inclusion and quality of life.

READ ALSO: Cabinet reshuffle | Silvio Parnis loses Cabinet post, Justyne Caruana is education minister, Schembri loses Air Malta

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo
Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
20-year-old woman arrested in Marsa drugs bust
National

20-year-old woman arrested in Marsa drugs bust
Nicole Meilak
Zammit Lewis says judiciary 'more than competent' after Council of Europe insensitivity remarks
National

Zammit Lewis says judiciary 'more than competent' after Council of Europe insensitivity remarks
Nicole Meilak
14 prisoners granted parole in 2020
National

14 prisoners granted parole in 2020
Karl Azzopardi
New cabinet ministers sworn in
National

New cabinet ministers sworn in
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.