New cabinet ministers sworn in

Newly appointed cabinet ministers were today sworn in following a cabinet reshuffle carried out over the weekend.

The newly appointed ministers were sworn in at San Anton Palace on Monday afternoon.

Former Disability minister Justyne Caruana has been made Minister for Education. Former Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy Clayton Bartolo has been sworn in as Tourism Minister.

Former European Parliament Member Miriam Dalli will be Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development.

Newly coopted MP Clyde Caruana will be heading the Finance Ministry, replacing MP Edward Scicluna.

The cabinet reshuffle saw Silvio Parnis losing out on his parliamentary secretariat for the elderly, while former education minister Owen Bonnici was made minister of a new research and innovation ministry.

Julia Farrugia Portelli lost out on the tourism portfolio, instead made minister for inclusion and quality of life.

