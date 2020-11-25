menu

COVID-19: Three more victims die after contracting virus, active cases begin to plateau

COVID-19 update for 25 November | 116 new cases, 124 recoveries • 2,069 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,030 • Three more have died after contracting coronavirus

nicole_meilak
Last updated on 25 November 2020, 4:17pm
by Nicole Meilak

116 new cases have been registered overnight, health authorities confirm. 

With 124 recoveres, active cases are beginning to plateau with 2,069 registered today. 

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Malta has seen 9,253 total cases and 122 total deaths. Total recoveries stand at 7,062.

Today's cases are still being investigated. From yesterday's cases 25 were family members of previously known cases and four were contacts of positive work colleagues. 

Another five cases were direct contacts with other positive cases, and three attended social gatherings with other positive cases.

Three more COVID-19 victims

Health authorities announced that three added victims have died after contracting the virus.

The victims, aged 70, 87 and 67, all passed away while at Mater Dei Hospital. The 70-year-old, who tested positive for the virus on November 1, died last night.

The other victims, who were confirmed to be positive on November 16 and November 5 respectively, died earlier today.

The health ministry extends their condolences to the families of the three victims.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
