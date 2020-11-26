COVID-19: 152 new cases, 103 recoveries

Malta has registered 152 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 103 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 2,115.

So far 125 people have died due to COVID-19.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 23 were family members of previously known cases, five were contacts of positive work colleagues, four were from direct contact with positive cases, and two were from social gatherings.

2,960 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 415,971 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 9,405 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.