COVID-19: Four more deaths announced

Four elderly people die from COVID-19

laura_calleja
30 November 2020, 8:42am
by Laura Calleja

Four people have died after contracting COVID-19, the health ministry has announced on Monday. 

The first death was a 75-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 31 October and died on 29 November at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second death was a 94-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 21 November and died on 29 November at St. Vincent De Paul Residence. 

The third death was a 90-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 14 November and died on 29 November at Mater Dei Hospital.

The fourth death was a 74-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 November and died on 29 November at Mater Dei Hospital.

The health ministry offered its condolences to the families of the victims.  

The death toll now stands at 137. On Sunday, the island registered 143 new COVID-19 cases.

