COVID-19: 121 new cases, 108 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 30 November | 121 new cases, 108 recoveries • 2,071 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,091 • 137 deaths in total • Today’s cases still being investigated

karl_azzopardi
30 November 2020, 12:38pm
by Karl Azzopardi

121 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, after 3,091 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. 

Active cases stand at 2,071, after 108 new recoveries were registered. Total recoveries stand at 7,665. 

Cases total 9,8837, with 428,014 swab tests carried out since the start of the pandemic. 

The total number of deaths stands at 137. 

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 19 were family members of previously known cases, nine were contacts of positive work colleagues and four were from direct contact with other positive cases. 

Four deaths were announced by the health ministry on Monday morning. 

