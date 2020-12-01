Oldest Maltese prisoner is 87 and youngest 17

There are 354 Maltese prisoners at the Corradino Correctional Facility of which two are in their eighties, information tabled in parliament shows.

The eldest prisoner is an 87-year-old, followed by an 80-year-old.

The information was tabled by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Hermann Schiavone on Maltese inmates.

Past information revealed how the total prison population stood at almost 800, creating problems of overcrowding in the facility.

The youngest Maltese prisoner is a 17-year-old, followed by three 18-year-olds and another three who are 19.

The information does not identify the gender of the prisoners.

The longest-serving Maltese prisoner currently behind bars has spent 10,421 days in jail, equivalent to almost 29 years.

The next longest-serving Maltese inmate has spent 7,380 days in jail, equivalent to 20 years.