Exchange of traditional New Year greetings with the President cancelled

3 December 2020, 1:59pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The traditional exchange of New Year greetings with the President of the Republic has been cancelled.

In a statement, the Office of the President said the decision was taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Considering the prevailing circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the local situation, the Office of the President regretfully notifies that the traditional exchange of New Year greetings with the President of Malta will not take place this year,” a statement read.

Following political turmoil in the preceding months, during last year’s greetings, President George Vella had expressed his hope that the new Prime Minister would be working in the interest of the majority.

Highlighting that the past few "turbulent" weeks had made him reflect on the role of parliamentarians, he underlined that MPs had to be accountable for their actions.

READ ALSO: 'I hope new Prime Minister works for benefit of the majority,' President says at New Year's greetings

