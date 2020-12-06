Two more COVID-19 deaths announced as active cases remain below 2,000-mark

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 06•12•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Malta has registered 97 new cases of COVID-19, with 107 overnight recoveries, health authorities confirmed.

Total active cases currently stand at 1,973, after havng plateaud at the 2,000 mark.

Since the start of the local outbreak there have been 10,520 cases of COVID-19 in Malta. From these, 8,396 have since recovered.

The current death toll stands at 151, with two more deaths announced today. The first case was a 69-year-old man who tested positive on 21 November, having died yesterday evening at Mater Dei Hospital. The second was an 81-year-old man who passed away this morning at St Vincent de Paul after testing positive on November 18.

The details of today's cases are still being investigated. From yesterday's cases 22 were family members of positive patients, and eight were work wolleagues of other positive contacts. Two patients were direct contacts of other positive cases, and another two were present at social gatherings with positive patients.