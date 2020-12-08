Cybercrime report filed over zookeeper’s threat to animal welfare commissioner

A cybercrime report has been filed with the police over zookeeper Anton Cutajar’s comments on animal welfare commissioner Alison Bezzina.

Independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola said the report was filed over the “threatening and bullying” of Bezzina by Cutajar, who took issue with her claims that animals should not be kept in zoos.

Cutajar posted a Facebook video claiming he will oust her from her political post if she makes a move against his zoo. “I am telling you right here, if you keep it up, I will send letters to who I need to send them, and your time as commissioner will be up,” Cutajar said in a Facebook livestream.

In his complaint, Prof. Cassola said that “raising tigers does not mean one is unable to tolerate people who have differing views” and called on police inspector Timothy Zammit to admonish and stop Cutajar’s online comments.

The zookeeper’s comments received a flurry of reactions online. Bezzina herself took to social media to thank people for their support. “Don’t misinterpret my silence for inaction or withdrawal. Animal Welfare will always come first,” she wrote.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech expressed solidarity with Bezzina, calling on the Prime Minister to disassociate himself from Cutajar’s comments. “Nobody should feel as if they are above the law. This is a civilized country,” he said.

Animal welfare NGO Time for Change also called out Cutajar’s reactions.

“We want to express solidarity with Alison Bezzina who, as the new Commissioner for Animal Welfare is making her voice heard. It really makes us wonder what is going on with zookeepers in Malta when one can threaten to remove a public official from their post!” they said.

Cutajar has since took to Facebook to say that he had a right to speak his mind in a democratic country. “In no way was I violent or called for violence. I never used bad language or tried to bully anyone. I think I have a right to criticize someone who was appointed without any qualifications,” he said.

He then called out the media for failing to write about threats and insults he had received. No reaction has been issued by the government or the animal rights ministry.

READ ALSO: Science shows petting in zoos does not benefit wild animals – Animal Welfare Commissioner