[WATCH] Record drug bust highlights need for constant vigilance, customs chief says

A record drug bust involving a container transiting through Malta Freeport highlights the need for enforcement agencies to continuously remain vigilant, customs chief Joseph Chetcuti said.

The container was one of several that had been identified for scanning as part of the Customs Department run of the mill work.

“The scanner flagged a discrepancy in the pallets that necessitated a physical search of the container,” Chetcuti said.

The search found 612kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €69 million, making it the largest catch in the country’s history. The drugs were destined to Libya and came from Ecuador via Colombia.

The Customs Director General said organised crime used legitimate trade channels to smuggle illicit substances in a globalised business.

Chetcuti said law enforcement agencies like customs had to continuously upgrade their capabilities to combat criminality.

He was speaking on Thursday at a press conference at Malta Freeport, 24 hours after the record seizure.

“We are part of the world and we are in the same situation as other countries. Maybe we catch less because of our size, but the threats are always there,” he said.

Chetcuti pointed out that Wednesday’s bust made the headlines for its size and the nature of the items found, but said illegal objects were constantly being seized by officials.

He said customs often stopped merchandise that breached intellectual property regulations and contraband tobacco and alcohol.

Addressing the press conference, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana praised efforts by customs personnel.

He said their work makes government proud of the investment it has made in upgrading scanning equipment.

“Our country sent a message that when it comes to governance and rule of law, we mean business,” he said.