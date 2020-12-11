€927 million in goods breaching Libya sanctions seized by Malta customs

Goods destined to Libya in breach of UN sanctions that were seized by the Maltese Customs Department totalled €927,294,000 over the last three years.

The goods seized by customs over the past three years include 23 containers carrying stolen powerboats. Their value was estimated at €135,000, with the customs department pointing out that they were suspected of potentially facilitating illegal migration.

Another large bust by the department was that of two containers carrying €926 million in paper currency on its way to Libya from Russia.

23 containers carrying fireworks, estimated at around €1,064,000, were among the items seized.

Stolen vehicles worth €95,000 in four containers were also discovered by customs officials.

Earlier this week, customs made the headlines for its record drug bust, after 612 kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €69 million, which was stopped at Malta Freeport on its way to Libya from Ecuador.

The catch was the largest in the country’s history.

On Thursday, customs chief Joseph Chetcuti said that Wednesday’s bust highlighted the need for enforcement agencies to continuously remain vigilant.

“We are part of the world and we are in the same situation as other countries. Maybe we catch less because of our size, but the threats are always there,” he said.

