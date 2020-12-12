menu

COVID-19: 121 new cases, 144 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 12 December | 121 new cases, 144 recoveries • 1,856 active cases • Swab tests in past 24 hours 3,033 

paul_cocks
12 December 2020, 12:43pm
by Paul Cocks

Malta has registered 121 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced, bringing the total of active cases to 1,856.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 144 recoveries.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 19 cases were family members of previously known cases, 14 were contacts of positive work colleagues, eight were from direct contact with positive cases, and two were from social gatherings with other positive cases.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 12•12•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Saturday, 12 December 2020

The death toll stands at 166.

3,033 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 461,770 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 11,101 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March. 9,079 patients have recovered.

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
More in National
‘Incompetent’: PN slams Edward Scicluna’s appointment as Central Bank governor
National

‘Incompetent’: PN slams Edward Scicluna’s appointment as Central Bank governor
Matthew Agius
COVID-19: 121 new cases, 144 recoveries
National

COVID-19: 121 new cases, 144 recoveries
Paul Cocks
Maltese have highest trust in health system
National

Maltese have highest trust in health system
James Debono
Union says retired teachers being recruited to fight pandemic shortage
National

Union says retired teachers being recruited to fight pandemic shortage
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.