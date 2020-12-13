[IN PICTURES] Republic Day in times of COVID-19

As Malta celebrated Republic Day, this year’s activities have been overshadowed by COVID-19 preventive measures.

While in previous years people would descend to the capital city to watch the yearly parade, this year’s activities have been diluted due to the pandemic.

Photos: Department of information

