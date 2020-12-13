menu

[IN PICTURES] Republic Day in times of COVID-19

Malta celebrates the 46th anniversary since it became a republic 

karl_azzopardi
13 December 2020, 3:05pm
by Karl Azzopardi

As Malta celebrated Republic Day, this year’s activities have been overshadowed by COVID-19 preventive measures. 

While in previous years people would descend to the capital city to watch the yearly parade, this year’s activities have been diluted due to the pandemic. 

Photos: Department of information 

READ ALSO: Bringing to justice those involved in Caruana Galizia murder is country’s primary challenge – President

READ ALSO: Republic Day Honorees | Charmaine Gauci, public health czar, made Officer of Order of Merit

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[IN PICTURES] Republic Day in times of COVID-19
National

[IN PICTURES] Republic Day in times of COVID-19
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Opposition in favour of divorce law reform, Bernard Grech says
National

[WATCH] Opposition in favour of divorce law reform, Bernard Grech says
Karl Azzopardi
COVID: 52 new cases, three deaths registered on Sunday
National

COVID: 52 new cases, three deaths registered on Sunday
Karl Azzopardi
President’s Republic Day speech in full: ‘Our first challenge is justice with those guilty in the atrocious assassination of Caruana Galizia’
National

President’s Republic Day speech in full: ‘Our first challenge is justice with those guilty in the atrocious assassination of Caruana Galizia’
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.