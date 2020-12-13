[IN PICTURES] Republic Day in times of COVID-19
Malta celebrates the 46th anniversary since it became a republic
As Malta celebrated Republic Day, this year’s activities have been overshadowed by COVID-19 preventive measures.
While in previous years people would descend to the capital city to watch the yearly parade, this year’s activities have been diluted due to the pandemic.
Photos: Department of information
