DB project downscaled to 17 storeys

The DB Group has presented new plans reducing the maximum height of the ITS site project from 31 storeys to 17 storeys.

The change comes in the face of strong opposition from NGOs spearheaded by Moviment Graffitti, the Pembroke local council and over 5,800 objections.

The project as proposed in the latest plans presented on 6 December now consists of two 17 storey towers and a 12-storey hotel.

The original permit for a 38 storey tower and a 17 storey hotel was revoked by the law courts after a Planning Authority board member involved in the real estate business was revealed to have a conflict of interest when voting for the project.

In April the DB Group had already reduced the height of the main tower from 38 storeys to 31 storeys while the hotel retained its original height of 17 storeys. But the changes did not defuse opposition to the project with the Labour led local council reiterating its stance against the development.

