menu

DB project downscaled to 17 storeys

New plans envisage two 17-storey blocks instead of a single 31-storey residential tower and reduces the height of the hotel from 17 to 12 storeys

jamesdebono
14 December 2020, 4:07pm
by James Debono
The project as proposed in the latest plans presented on 6 December now consists of two 17 storey towers and a 12-storey hotel
The project as proposed in the latest plans presented on 6 December now consists of two 17 storey towers and a 12-storey hotel

The DB Group has presented new plans reducing the maximum height of the ITS site project from 31 storeys to 17 storeys.

The change comes in the face of strong opposition from NGOs spearheaded by Moviment Graffitti, the Pembroke local council and over 5,800 objections.

The project as proposed in the latest plans presented on 6 December now consists of two 17 storey towers and a 12-storey hotel.

The newly presented plans
The newly presented plans

The original permit for a 38 storey tower and a 17 storey hotel was revoked by the law courts after a Planning Authority board member involved in the real estate business was revealed to have a conflict of interest when voting for the project.

In April the DB Group had already reduced the height of the main tower from 38 storeys to 31 storeys while the hotel retained its original height of 17 storeys. But the changes did not defuse opposition to the project with the Labour led local council reiterating its stance against the development.

READ ALSO: DB group withdraws separate application to excavate ITS site

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
More in National
Second Gozo-Malta fibre optic cable inaugurated
National

Second Gozo-Malta fibre optic cable inaugurated
Karl Azzopardi
Villa Bianca to be converted into disability friendly music school
National

Villa Bianca to be converted into disability friendly music school
Karl Azzopardi
David G. Curmi confirmed as new Air Malta executive chairman
National

David G. Curmi confirmed as new Air Malta executive chairman
Karl Azzopardi
DB project downscaled to 17 storeys
National

DB project downscaled to 17 storeys
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.