Villa Bianca to be converted into disability friendly music school

Villa Bianca in Birkirkara will be converted into a school of music for children with autism and disabilities.

The villa was donated to the Malta Trust Foundation. Renovation works will be carried out through funding by the Housing Authority.

“Villa Bianca will be converted into a specific environment that takes into consideration the particular needs of the beneficiaries,” Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes said.

Works will take in consideration specific details like the color of paint used on walls, and the conversion of open spaces into safer environments for the children attending.

The music teachers who will offer their services to this school will be trained by the Resonaari Music School based in Finland.

“This project is definitely music for the ears of those who have children with autism or disabilities, as well as for those who have someone in the family or friends who know that this school will make a big difference in their lives,” he said.

Chair of The Malta Trust Foundation Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca was also in attendance during the press conference.

“The Villa Bianca School of Music will definitely empower many children and young people with different abilities to gain a better sense of wellbeing,” she said.