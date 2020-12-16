DB's downscaled plans are a 'PR stunt', Moviment Graffitti says

Moviment Graffitti has criticised the DB Group’s revised plans for the ITS site in Pembroke, describing it as a “blatant PR stunt” and an attempt to increase the built-up area by stealth.

"DB’s new plans are essentially a trojan horse. What they are really doing is that they are increasing the built-up area by a total of three new residential floors, while at the same time reducing the available open spaces. It is clear that the widespread opposition to this project from residents forced DB back to the drawing board. Still, despite appearances the developers remain intent on further degrading our quality of life," the NGO said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Monday the DB Group presented new plans reducing the maximum height of the ITS site project from 31 storeys to 17 storeys. The change comes in the face of strong opposition from NGOs spearheaded by Moviment Graffitti, the Pembroke local council and over 5,800 objections. The project, as proposed in the latest plans, consists of two 17 storey towers and a 12-storey hotel.

Moviment Graffitti said that whilst it acknowledges the new plans feature reduced heights, it pointed out that the project’s overall volume remained unchanged. "This is because DB has now opted to construct two towers instead of one, and this will certainly not reduce the large-scale, long-term inconveniences to be suffered by the localities of Pembroke, Swieqi, St Julians, Madliena, and their residents," Moviment Graffitti said.

The NGO said the proposed development was completely out of context with the surroundings and would therefore nullify the new PA policy on scheduling and contexts, rendering the ITS building’s Schedule 2 status virtually useless.

Moviment Graffitti also noted that there are no restrictions on any future increase in height, a loophole which has allowed Joseph Portelli to apply for an increase in the height of his Mercury House tower in Paceville.

"Besides the aggressive impact on the environment, particularly on Natura 2000 sites, concerns also persist about the infrastructure in the area which is currently unsuitable for a development of that scale. Moviment Graffitti has also questioned the transparency behind the government’s gift of a tunnel leading to the project, which will be financed by the taxpayers and for which DB will not cough up a cent. Without this tunnel, as studies have already shown, the project will not be viable," the NGO said.

Moviment Graffitti said that in a damning report published last year, the Auditor General found evidence of irregularities in the transfer of land to the DB Group.

"We believe the process, from the transfer of land to planning, is deeply flawed and designed to favour the developer. This latest twist in the saga makes us even more determined in our opposition to this monstrous project. The land given to DB should be returned to its rightful owner, the people of Malta, and not used to bury our citizens in dust, noise and greed," the NGO said.