Vaccine arrival set for December 26, Abela announces

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the Pfizer vaccine, which is slated for authorization this week, is expected to arrive in Malta on Boxing Day next Saturday.

Inoculation will start on December 27, with healthcare workers and elderly home residents among the first to receive the vaccine.

The Abela thanked all healthcare authorities and educators for helping retain a sense of normality during the pandemic, comparing the situation in Malta to that of other countries.

"Despite our reasonable restrictions, we're living in normality. We need to appreciate this," he said.

He continued to stress the need for discipline in spite of the vaccine. "As long as the health authorities tell us to follow preventive measures, that's what we must do," he said.

The vaccine is will be distributed free-of-charge in two doses. Among the first group of people prioritised to receive the virus are healthcare workers, staff and residents in elderly homes and mental health centres, and all those above 85 years of age.