COVID-19: Four more deaths, 88 new cases

88 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

137 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 1,493.

Total recoveries stand at 10,115 while total cases registered stand at 11,802

Four more deaths were registered on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 194.

2,868 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 488,518.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 16 cases were family members of previously known cases, 12 were contacts of positive work colleagues, six were direct contacts with other positive cases and four were from social gatherings.

Monday’s recorded deaths

The first death was a 72-year-old man who was confirmed positive on the 8 December and died yesterday at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility.

A 78-year-old woman, who was confirmed positive on the 2 December, was the second death. She died at Mater Dei Hospital, on Sunday.

The third death, a 72-year-old woman, was confirmed positive on 14 December. She died at Mater Dei Hospital on Sunday.

A 75-year-old man, who was also confirmed positive on 14 December, died at Mater Dei Hospital yesterday.

