COVID-19: Two more deaths, 108 new cases

laura_calleja
22 December 2020, 12:33pm
by Laura Calleja

108 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.  

46 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 1,553.

Total recoveries stand at 10,161 while total cases registered stand at 11,910. 

Two more deaths were registered on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 196.

2,788 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 491,306.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 21 cases were family members of previously known cases, 10 cases were contacts of positive work colleagues, nine cases were from direct contacts with other positive cases and five were from social gatherings with other positive cases. 

