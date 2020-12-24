COVID-19: Two deaths, 70 new cases and 130 recoveries

70 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

130 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 1,436.

Total recoveries stand at 10,423 while total cases registered stand at 12,062.

Two more deaths were registered on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 203.

2,928 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 496,843.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 23 cases were family members of previously known cases, eight were contacts of positive work colleagues, seven were in direct contact with other positive cases, and three were from social gatherings.