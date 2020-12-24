President George Vella's Christmas message touches on anguish and hope

In a year conditioned by the coronavirus pandemic, President George Vella has spoken of the anguish, hardship and pain it has caused many people.

In a televised address to the nation on Christmas Eve, Vella offered his condolences and solidarity to those who lost loved ones to COVID-19.

“I urge you to pluck up courage so that we can overcome these difficult moments – together,” Vella said.

He went on to salute the elderly, especially those who have had to stay away from their grandchildren and children to safeguard their health.

“I urge our families to do all that is possible – through a phonecall, a message, a card or a small gift – to show their appreciation towards the elderly and show them that despite being isolated are not forgotten,” Vella said.

He also called on people to support those who are sick. “Words of encouragement are as valuable as medical care,” he said, thanking all workers in the health services.

Vella acknowledged the financial difficulties and lack of job security caused by the pandemic but noted that requests for help to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation also increased.

He urged people to continue helping the foundation all times of the year and not just during the annual chairty telethon L-Istrina.

Vella also addressed part of his message in English to foreigners in Malta, thanking them for their contribution and describing them as “part of the Maltese extended family”.

“We equally care about your well-being… My thoughts go particularly to those of you who are far away from their families, or perhaps cannot spend these days with your loved ones in your respective countries, because of travel restrictions in place due to the pandemic,” he said.

But Vella also spoke about hope that the new year could be different.

“I trust the Maltese people. I have faith in the capacity of this nation to overcome adversity as we did many other times in our history. I believe that we are resilient enough, once we control the COVID-19 pandemic, work together to give a new lease of life to those sectors that our economy depends on. I am hopeful that with our energy and collective experience, when we decide to work together, there is no challenge that we cannot overcome as a people,” Vella said.

The President went on to wish the nation a serene Christmas and a new year full of blessings, peace and health.